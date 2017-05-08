Search underway for man, toddler swept away in Gaspé’s Sainte-Anne River

A search is under way in the flooded Gaspé region of Quebec for a 37-year-old man and his two-year-old daughter who were swept away into the Sainte-Anne River.

READ MORE: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

Quebec provincial police say the family was trying to drive across a non-passable stretch of road when their vehicle was pushed into the river and sank.

The child’s mother managed to swim to safety but police are continuing to search for the missing pair and are issuing a warning for Quebec residents to stay away from water-covered roads, which they say are very dangerous.

READ MORE: Montreal, Laval declare states of emergency

Nearly 19,000 homes have been flooded in roughly 130 municipalities in Quebec from the Ontario border to the Gaspé peninsula and Montreal declared a state of emergency Sunday after three dikes collapsed in the north end of the city.

WATCH BELOW: Dramatic scenes from the flood zone

National Defence said approximately 800 additional troops were deployed in the province Sunday, joining more than 400 Canadian Armed Forces members already assisting with the flood effort.

READ MORE: Canadian Forces dispatch 400 troops to help with Quebec floods

The province’s environment minister says the historic flooding is the result of a harsh winter followed by heavy rains in April and May.

But David Heurtel says there are “encouraging signs” in the Outaouais region, where water levels were rising more slowly than before.

READ MORE: What to do if you’re living in a neighborhood affected by the flooding

Quebec’s public safety minister, Martin Coiteux, says the flooding is expected to hit its peak over the next few days and begin receding mid-week.