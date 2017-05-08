Quebec says high water levels across province to peak by Wednesday

Quebec’s public security minister is saying water levels across the province are expected to peak between Monday and Wednesday.

“We don’t feel the situation will worsen,” said Martin Coiteux.

Quebec flooding… Govt update: 2426 residences flooded.

1520 people force from homes

146 municipalities affected — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) May 8, 2017

READ MORE: Flooding ravages municipalities across Quebec

He said authorities expect the water to start receding by mid-week.

Quebec Govt flood update:

The speed of the water is "starting, starting to slow down". — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) May 8, 2017

WATCH BELOW: Dramatic scenes from the flood zone

Heavy rains and melting snow across Quebec have so far flooded 2,426 residences in the province, forcing the evacuation of 1,520 people in almost 150 municipalities.

READ MORE: Montreal, Laval declare states of emergency

Quebec Govt flood update:

There will be more psycho/social aid workers on hand to help flood victims with support. — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) May 8, 2017

Environment Minister David Heurtel says there are “encouraging signs” in the Outaouais region, near the Ontario border, where water levels are rising more slowly than before.

WATCH BELOW: MP Peter Schiefke updates the situation in Vaudreuil-Soulanges

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.