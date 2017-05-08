Weather
May 8, 2017 11:42 am
Updated: May 8, 2017 11:44 am

Quebec says high water levels across province to peak by Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press

Up to 1,200 soldiers are to be deployed to flood ravaged areas across Quebec. Meantime some residents of Gatineau are upset saying the help is a too little too late.

Quebec’s public security minister is saying water levels across the province are expected to peak between Monday and Wednesday.

“We don’t feel the situation will worsen,” said Martin Coiteux.

He said authorities expect the water to start receding by mid-week.

Heavy rains and melting snow across Quebec have so far flooded 2,426 residences in the province, forcing the evacuation of 1,520 people in almost 150 municipalities.

Environment Minister David Heurtel says there are “encouraging signs” in the Outaouais region, near the Ontario border, where water levels are rising more slowly than before.

Residents in need of assistance, or information, are being asked to call 311.

