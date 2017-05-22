Moose Jaw police arrest man after stolen Alberta vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars

Moose Jaw Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into two parked cars in Moose Jaw early Sunday morning.

Police arrived at Buttercup Crescent around 5:50 a.m. and found the offending vehicle was stolen out of Alberta, and the driver had fled the scene. No one was injured and damage to the cars is about $45,000.

About five hours later, police were called to a break-and-enter in progress on Calypso Drive. A search was done, and a man was found hiding in the yard.

Police said through further investigation, they determined the man was the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle involved in the crash earlier.

The 39 year-old male will be in court on Tuesday. He is charged with multiple break-and-enter charges, possession of stolen property, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.