Man wanted after woman drop-kicked outside of Toronto Eaton Centre: police

Police are looking for a man who they allege ran up behind a woman in Trinity Square outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre and drop-kicked her.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Friday in the public square, located east of Bay Street and north of Queen Street West.

The woman was walking near the church when she was struck, forcing her to the ground, police said. The man then ran away.

Police said the woman went to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

0522 08:11 Man Wntd In Asslt Cause Bodily Harm Invst, Trinity Square…mgs Of Man Rlsd https://t.co/JV1neI0tlG — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 22, 2017

Investigators said they believe this was a “completely unprovoked attack,” and that the man should be considered “violent and dangerous.”

Officers released a photo of the suspect. He is described as standing five-foot-eight, weighing 150 pounds and having a full beard with short braided black and red dyed hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red running shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.