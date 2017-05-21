2 arrested in Sault Ste. Marie, charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Brampton woman

Peel Regional Police have charged two people murder as officers ask for the public’s help in finding in the body of a missing Brampton woman.

On Friday, police said officers began investigating a report that 35-year-old Brampton resident Beata Paciorek was missing. Officers said it’s believed she was operating a U-Haul truck with other individuals and heading for the Sudbury area. Police said a witness reported to officers that they saw a physical altercation at the side of a highway. Investigators said they believe Paciorek was murdered somewhere between Brampton and Sudbury.

Two suspects were found and arrested in the Sault Ste. Marie area on Saturday by local police in cooperation with Peel police.

N/R Peel Police – Two Arrested for Murder of Missing 35 Year Old Female – https://t.co/w5v88igNX6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 21, 2017

Mike Madill and Amy Macdonald, both without fixed address, have been charged with first-degree murder. Both were remanded into custody and were scheduled to have a bail hearing on Sunday.

Paciorek’s body hasn’t been located and investigators are conducting a search.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.