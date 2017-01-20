Woman found dead inside gas station washroom in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a gas station washroom in Brampton early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 1:12 a.m. and located a woman with a stab wound at a Petro Canada gas station on Charloais Boulevard and Main Street.

The woman, whose age and identity have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials say there’s no safety risk to the public involving this case.