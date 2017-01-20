Crime
January 20, 2017 6:11 am
Updated: January 20, 2017 6:22 am

Woman found dead inside gas station washroom in Brampton: police

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a Petro Canada gas station in Brampton on Jan. 20, 2017.

Global News
Peel Regional Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside a gas station washroom in Brampton early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 1:12 a.m. and located a woman with a stab wound at a Petro Canada gas station on Charloais Boulevard and Main Street.

The woman, whose age and identity have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials say there’s no safety risk to the public involving this case.

Global News

Brampton
Gas Station
peel regional police
Petro Canada gas station
Stabbing
woman found dead in Brampton
woman found death in bathroom

Global News