Man dead following shooting in Brampton
The Peel Police Homicide Squad are investigating following a fatal overnight shooting in Brampton.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning in a parking lot outside Masta’s Lounge on Orenda Road, Const. Bally Saini told AM640. The male victim was found outside the lounge and was pronounced dead on scene.
Details of the shooting itself remain unknown, but Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information is being released at this time.
Dixie Road northbound is currently closed between Orenda Road and Balmoral Drive, while Orenda Road is also closed between Dixie Road and West Drive for the investigation.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. They’re also asking anyone with information to contact them.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.