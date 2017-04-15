Man dead following shooting in Brampton

The Peel Police Homicide Squad are investigating following a fatal overnight shooting in Brampton.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning in a parking lot outside Masta’s Lounge on Orenda Road, Const. Bally Saini told AM640. The male victim was found outside the lounge and was pronounced dead on scene.

Fatal shooting at Masta's Lounge on Orenda Rd in Brampton. Victim w/ a head wound, pronounced dead on scene. 2nd person w/ minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/g7BOpFhrFy — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) April 15, 2017

Details of the shooting itself remain unknown, but Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information is being released at this time.

Dixie Road northbound is currently closed between Orenda Road and Balmoral Drive, while Orenda Road is also closed between Dixie Road and West Drive for the investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. They’re also asking anyone with information to contact them.