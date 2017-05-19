Brandon police arrest woman after man robbed, confined and assaulted

A 20-year-old woman from Brandon, Man. was arrested for forcible confinement, robbery with violence, extortion and transportation by fraud involving two separate incidents.

Just before 3 p.m. Friday, Brandon police were contacted by a taxi company reporting a woman who ordered a cab to “just drive around”, according to a police news release.

When the bill reached $100 the female fled. Police apprehended the woman at 10th Street and Victoria Avenue. She was arrested for transportation for fraud.

The suspect was held by police as she was the subject of a separate investigation from earlier in the month.

On May 7 a man reported to police that he responded to an online ad for “the services of companionship” where he was picked up by the 20-year-old suspect and another woman. The man was then taken to an apartment, according to police.

As they reached the building, police said two men armed with machetes grabbed the victim and bound his hands and legs. The victim was forced to hand over his debit card and pin. The suspects then purchased a number of items at different locations and was “threatened to transfer a large sum of money”.

The victim told police he was injected with drugs and taken to a bank where he was told to take out “a large sum of money”.

The 20-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court Friday.

Officers are continuing their investigation and have yet to identify the other three suspects.