Safe selling site pops up in Brandon
If you are looking to buy or sell an item online, Brandon police want to make the process a little safer.
The police service in western Manitoba is turning part of its visitor parking lot into a safe transaction exchange zone.
Located on the north side of the police station, the site will have lights, signage as well as a high quality video camera recording the area. Police said the surveillance is not necessarily live monitored but is recorded.
A release from the police service said officers want the site to be used for any legitimate exchange.
The Brandon Police Service is at 1020 Victoria Avenue.
Here are a few tips from the Brandon police if you are looking to buy or sell an item in person:
- Be cautious and do not provide personal or financial information.
- Ask a lot of questions if you decide to meet with a prospective buyer or seller.
- Do not meet someone you do not know in a location you are not familiar with and do not meet them alone.
