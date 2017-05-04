1020 Victoria Avenue
May 4, 2017 3:51 pm

Safe selling site pops up in Brandon

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
Kurt Brownridge / Global News / File
If you are looking to buy or sell an item online, Brandon police want to make the process a little safer.

The police service in western Manitoba is turning part of its visitor parking lot into a safe transaction exchange zone.

Located on the north side of the police station, the site will have lights, signage as well as a high quality video camera recording the area. Police said the surveillance is not necessarily live monitored but is recorded.

A release from the police service said officers want the site to be used for any legitimate exchange.

The Brandon Police Service is at 1020 Victoria Avenue.

Here are a few tips from the Brandon police if you are looking to buy or sell an item in person:

  • Be cautious and do not provide personal or financial information.
  • Ask a lot of questions if you decide to meet with a prospective buyer or seller.
  • Do not meet someone you do not know in a location you are not familiar with and do not meet them alone.

