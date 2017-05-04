Safe selling site pops up in Brandon

If you are looking to buy or sell an item online, Brandon police want to make the process a little safer.

The police service in western Manitoba is turning part of its visitor parking lot into a safe transaction exchange zone.

Located on the north side of the police station, the site will have lights, signage as well as a high quality video camera recording the area. Police said the surveillance is not necessarily live monitored but is recorded.

A release from the police service said officers want the site to be used for any legitimate exchange.

The Brandon Police Service is at 1020 Victoria Avenue.

Here are a few tips from the Brandon police if you are looking to buy or sell an item in person: