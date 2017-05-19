Economy
May 19, 2017 5:41 pm
Updated: May 19, 2017 5:43 pm

Justin Trudeau says he’ll work with B.C. and Alberta on Trans Mountain

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a Liberal Party fundraiser at a hotel in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday May 18, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll work with British Columbia and Alberta to move ahead with his government’s agenda of building the economy while protecting the environment.

Trudeau was in Surrey today and was asked about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The final count from the recent provincial election, including absentee ballots, will be completed next week and the anti-pipeline Greens are poised to hold the balance of power if a minority government is confirmed.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said that no province has the power to stop the expansion of the pipeline, which runs from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about whether her statement was true, but he says he has a very positive relationship with the provinces and will work with them to ensure they are creating good jobs while moving toward a lower-carbon economy.

The federal government approved the expansion late last year.

