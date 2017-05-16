Rachel Notley to talk Trans Mountain pipeline developments

Premier Rachel Notley will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at the Alberta legislature to discuss recent developments involving the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Global News will live stream the 11 a.m. MT news conference.

Last week, Notley said the uncertain outcome of the British Columbia election should not change the fate of the pipeline expansion.

READ MORE: Notley’s outlook for Kinder Morgan pipeline unswayed by B.C. vote

Notley supports the $7.4-billion project proposed by Texas-based Kinder Morgan to triple the amount of crude that flows from the Edmonton area to the B.C. Lower Mainland.

The federal government approved the project late last year, so Notley doesn’t believe a political shift in B.C. is much of a factor.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline agreement includes investment deadline, BC hiring priorities

The B.C. election last week left Christy Clark’s Liberals just shy of a majority with 43 seats, but recounts and absentee ballots could change the final tally. The NDP won 41 seats and the Green Party holds the balance of power with three seats.

The Alberta and B.C. New Democrats may share the same party name, but the similarities end there when it comes to Trans Mountain.

The B.C. NDP’s campaign platform promised to use “every tool in the toolbox” to stop the Trans Mountain project from going ahead but did not outline how.

It’s fairly common for members from different provincial wings of the same party to help in each other’s campaigns, but this year Notley dissuaded her workers from doing so.

READ MORE: Alberta premier warns her government workers away from campaigning for B.C. NDP.

In announcing his blessing for the Trans Mountain expansion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the Notley government’s efforts to combat climate change through a carbon tax and other measures.

More to come…

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News