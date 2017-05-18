Body believed to be that of missing Nanaimo teen found

The body believed to be that of a missing Nanaimo teenager has been found and police are treating it as a homicide.

Sixteen-year-old Makayla Chang was reported missing on March 22.

She went missing in Nanaimo on March 20.

Police said before they believed she could have traveled to Metro Vancouver with a 53-year-old man, Steven Michael Bacon. Police eventually located Bacon and spoke with him, but did not call him a suspect.

A few weeks after Chang’s disappearance, a tactical team searched two Nanaimo properties in relation to the case. Officers were spotted at a home on Bruce Avenue that Chang was known to frequent along with the yard of a neighbouring property. RCMP have also earlier searched an area around Colliery Dam in connection with Chang’s case.

The Nanaimo RCMP do not believe the public is at risk and will advise should the risk level change.

The investigation is being led by Nanaimo Serious Crime Unit along with the assistance of other police resources.

Police say it remains a priority investigation with dedicated resources tasked with determining the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and suspected homicide of Chang.

Police say Chang’s family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.