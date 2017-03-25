Missing Nanaimo teen may be in Metro Vancouver, RCMP say

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in the Metro Vancouver area.

Makayla Chang hasn’t been heard from since March 20.

RCMP said they have received information that suggests Chang may have travelled to the Lower Mainland with a man in his early 50s who goes by the name of Steven Bacon.

Chang is 5’1″, 110 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and multi-coloured leggings. Bacon is 5’10”, 210 pounds and has white hair.

Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact 1-800-222-8477.