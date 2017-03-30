Nanaimo RCMP believe missing teen in company of 53-year-old man

Nanaimo RCMP is still searching for missing 16-year-old Makayla Chang and now believe she may be in the company of a 53-year-old man.

Chang has been missing since March 17. She was last seen in Nanaimo but has not been sighted since. She goes by the names of Makayla, Kayla or Finn.

Police have now released photos of Steven Michael Bacon as it is believed he may have information to help find Chang. It is believed she may have travelled to the Lower Mainland with Bacon.

Chang is 5’1″, 110 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and multi-coloured leggings. She wears glasses and has piercings in her lip and in the skin above her upper lip. She also wears wigs and may dress as a male at times.

Bacon is described as a Caucasian man who is 5’10”, 209 pounds, with a short white buzz-cut hairstyle. He has a thick white goatee that is yellowing, a teardrop tattoo under his left eye and a tattoo on the back of his right hand.

Nanaimo RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who has information regarding Chang’s disappearance. If you have information on her disappearance, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.