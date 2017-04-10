RCMP search two Nanaimo properties for missing teen Makayla Chang

RCMP and a tactical team searched two Nanaimo properties on Monday in connection with 16-year-old Makayla Chang, who went missing more than three weeks ago.

Officers were spotted at a home on Bruce Avenue that Chang was known to frequent along with the yard of a neighbouring property.

Chang went missing in Nanaimo on March 20. Earlier this week, police said they believe she could have travelled to Metro Vancouver with 53-year-old Steven Michael Bacon.

Police located Bacon last week and spoke with him but did not call him a suspect.

On April 2, RCMP searched an area around Colliery Dam in relation to Chang’s disappearance.

Chang is five-foot-one and 110 pounds with dyed red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and multi-coloured leggings. She wears glasses and has piercings in her lip and in the skin above her upper lip. She also wears wigs and may dress as a male at times. She also goes by the names of Kayla or Finn.

Anyone with information about Chang’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.

— With files from Jill Slattery