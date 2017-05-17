Independent review to examine Calgary Police Service’s use of lethal force

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) announced Wednesday an independent review would be conducted examining the service’s use of lethal force.

In 2016, Calgary police were involved in 10 officer-involved shootings, seven more than in 2015.

The review, conducted by the Honourable Chief Justice Neil Wittmann, will examine the service’s policies, procedures, practices, training, equipment, and culture with respect to the use of lethal force.

In a news release, the CPS said the review is being conducted “with the goal of moving towards zero fatalities in future critical incidents.”

“The purpose of this review is not to assign individual fault in any incidents that have occurred,” the CPS said. “It will instead look for any systemic issues that could be improved to reduce the use of lethal force.”

Wittmann has 50 years of legal experience, serving as a Superior Court Justice for the last 18 years of his career. In 2009, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench, where he served for seven-and-a-half years.

As part of the review, Wittmann has also been asked to consult with any experts, stakeholders or CPS members that he feels are necessary.

Wittmann will speak about the review at a 12 p.m. news conference, along with Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin and Calgary Police Commission Chair Brian Thiessen.