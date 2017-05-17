Halifax police cruiser struck while responding to call on Tuesday

An independent agency is investigating an accident involving a police car that was struck while responding to a call for help Tuesday afternoon.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the Halifax police vehicle was heading to a call with its emergency equipment on at about 5:00 p.m. when it was hit the busy intersection of Quinpool Road and Robie Street.

The team says the 33-year-old woman driving the car suffered a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital.

Traffic was slowed for at least an hour with south-bound vehicles being rerouted down Quinpool Road.

— With files from Alexander Quon, Global News