May 17, 2017 8:07 am
Updated: May 17, 2017 8:38 am

Halifax police cruiser struck while responding to call on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press

A damaged police vehicle at the intersection of Quinpool at Robie in Halifax, N.S.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
An independent agency is investigating an accident involving a police car that was struck while responding to a call for help Tuesday afternoon.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the Halifax police vehicle was heading to a call with its emergency equipment on at about 5:00 p.m. when it was hit the busy intersection of Quinpool Road and Robie Street.

The team says the 33-year-old woman driving the car suffered a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital.

Traffic was slowed for at least an hour with south-bound vehicles being rerouted down Quinpool Road.

— With files from Alexander Quon, Global News

