Halifax police cruiser struck while responding to call on Tuesday

An independent agency is investigating an accident involving a police car that was struck while responding to a call for help Tuesday afternoon.
The Serious Incident Response Team says the Halifax police vehicle was heading to a call with its emergency equipment on at about 5:00 p.m. when it was hit the busy intersection of Quinpool Road and Robie Street.
The team says the 33-year-old woman driving the car suffered a fractured collarbone and was taken to hospital.
Traffic was slowed for at least an hour with south-bound vehicles being rerouted down Quinpool Road.
— With files from Alexander Quon, Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press
