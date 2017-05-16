Ontario father charged with impaired driving while children in vehicle: police
A 42-year-old Ramara, Ont., man has been charged with multiple impaired driving-related offences after the vehicle he was travelling in with his two children smashed into a parked vehicle in north Whitby, police say.
Durham Regional Police said a resident called police at around 6 p.m. Monday to report a suspected impaired driver after a vehicle reversed into the parked vehicle at a gas station on Winchester Road East in Brooklin, Ont.
Police said officers attended shortly after and arrested the driver and he later tested more than three times the legal alcohol limit. Officers found two children, aged 10 and 11 years old, inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. Police said the children weren’t injured and were returned to their mother.
The man, who police haven’t identified, was charged with impaired driving, care control motor vehicle while impaired and possession of a controlled substance.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1843 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
