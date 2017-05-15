Snow to hit major highway passes in B.C.’s Interior

We may be just over a month away from the official start of summer, but a special weather statement is now in effect for a number of highways passes in British Columbia’s Interior.

Environment Canada says snowfall is expected to develop over the Interior highway passes Monday night as a cold low moves into the region.

Snow levels will lower Monday evening to near 1000 metres with snow developing across the highway passes.

Snowfall totals remain uncertain as warmer road surface temperatures will allow some of the snow to melt.

Total snowfall amounts of two to 10 centimetres of snow are possible by Tuesday afternoon.

The highways affected include:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Snow levels will rise on Tuesday afternoon to near 1500 metres allowing the snow to change to rain over the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

Snow will continue into the afternoon over only the summits of Highway 97 – Merritt to Kelowna and Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.