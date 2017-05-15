Quebec floods: Philippe Couillard to announce changes to compensation rules

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said he hopes to announce new rules governing compensation for flood victims by the end of the week.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Pierrefonds-Roxboro collects 422 tonnes of garbage, debris in one weekend

He said Monday the government financial aid program isn’t inadequate, but could be improved.

READ MORE: Quebec Floods: Cartierville residents band together to save street from flooding

Thousands of Quebecers will likely be seeking help after record April rainfall caused extensive flooding across the province.

WATCH BELOW: Floods in Quebec

Couillard said about $2 million has been doled out to help cover living expenses and advances for needed repair work.

READ MORE: Quebec Floods: Montreal lifts state of emergency

The premier said he understands how discouraging it must be for those returning home to heavy water damage and daunting paperwork to apply for compensation.

READ MORE: Quebec floods: Information session leaves Pierrefonds-Roxboro residents confused

More than 4,550 homes were still flooded as of Sunday night in 121 different cities and towns across the province and roughly 3,900 people have been evacuated.