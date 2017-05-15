Rifle aimed at employee during Saskatoon attempted armed robbery

A rifle was aimed at an employee of a Saskatoon business during an overnight attempted armed robbery.
Saskatoon police were called to the business in the 1600-block of 11th Street West just after midnight on Monday for the report of the armed robbery.
READ MORE: One in custody after report of armed man at Saskatchewan First Nation home
The employee told officers that a man entered the business, pointed a rifle and demanded cash.
He fled with nothing in a beige/grey two-tone SUV.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
READ MORE: Stolen vehicles, guns seized in Brandon, Man., 2 Saskatoon men charged
Police are looking for a man approximately 50 years of age, around 200 pounds with a salt and pepper beard. He was wearing a navy blue jacket and had a yellow bag covering the upper half of his face.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.