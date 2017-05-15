Crime
May 15, 2017 8:49 am
Updated: May 15, 2017 8:50 am

Rifle aimed at employee during Saskatoon attempted armed robbery

An employee of a Saskatoon business had a rifle aimed at them during an attempted armed robbery.

A rifle was aimed at an employee of a Saskatoon business during an overnight attempted armed robbery.

Saskatoon police were called to the business in the 1600-block of 11th Street West just after midnight on Monday for the report of the armed robbery.

The employee told officers that a man entered the business, pointed a rifle and demanded cash.

He fled with nothing in a beige/grey two-tone SUV.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a man approximately 50 years of age, around 200 pounds with a salt and pepper beard. He was wearing a navy blue jacket and had a yellow bag covering the upper half of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Global News