Canada Games Sport For Life Centre nearing completion

WINNIPEG – After 19 months of construction the new $23 million Canada Games Sport for Life Centre is almost complete.

In just a few short weeks construction workers will be replaced by athletes and with the exception of another coat of finish the massive gymnasium is ready for game action.

“We can have six basketball games going on at one time, we’d have to change out to have six volleyball games going on at one time.” 2017 Canada Games president and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk said.

“When you look at the multi use opportunities within that space. I mean everything from gymnastics use to, it goes one and on.”

The gym will host both basketball and volleyball events for the Canada Games but the facility covers all the bases.

“This will be a hitting area. So golf, baseball, softball, football.” Hnatiuk said.

Overlooking the gym there’ll be a specialized rubber surface running track.

“The flooring is acceptable to spikes for training purposes, for athletics, which is a fairly significant difference from some of the tracks.” said Hnatiuk.

Most rooms still stand empty but soon the complex will house a high performance training area for provincial teams and Olympic hopefuls.

“It’s just a great opportunity for athletes to train under one roof of all different sports and get the experience of high performance living.” Sports performance specialist Jeff Wood said.

But it’s designed not just for the elite, but also for the every day athlete, with a separate training area for anyone who’s looking for a gym membership.

“It’s a public space so community use will be very prevalent.” Hnatiuk said.

Construction on the 124,000 square foot facility is about a month behind the initial target date. They’re still expecting to move in by the end of May and then they’ll hold a number of test events to make sure it’s all ready for the start of the Canada Games in late July.

