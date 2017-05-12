20-year-old man charged after ‘stink bomb’ thrown on TTC subway train
TORONTO – Police say they’ve charged a man who allegedly threw a “stink bomb” onto a Toronto subway train.
Investigators say the device that was tossed onto a southbound train as it was departing St. George station on April 7 filled the train with smoke, causing panic and fear among the passengers.
They say a full emergency response was initiated, including firefighters, police and paramedics, shutting down the subway for 56 minutes during the afternoon rush.
Police say a 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and is charged with mischief interfering with property.
