May 12, 2017 3:34 pm

20-year-old man charged after ‘stink bomb’ thrown on TTC subway train

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged with mischief after a 'stink bomb' was released on a subway train in April.

TORONTO – Police say they’ve charged a man who allegedly threw a “stink bomb” onto a Toronto subway train.

Investigators say the device that was tossed onto a southbound train as it was departing St. George station on April 7 filled the train with smoke, causing panic and fear among the passengers.

They say a full emergency response was initiated, including firefighters, police and paramedics, shutting down the subway for 56 minutes during the afternoon rush.

Police say a 20-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and is charged with mischief interfering with property.

