Police seeking suspects following subway ‘stink bomb’ incident

Police have released a photo of two suspects wanted in a mischief investigation connection to a ‘stink-bomb’ subway prank that caused alarm during rush hour Friday.

It is reported around 4:30 p.m. that two men were seen on the southbound platform of St. George subway station, when one of the suspects threw an item onto the trains as the doors were closing.

The train proceeded to travel south as the item emitted a sulfur-like smell onto the train causing some travelers to panic, according to police.

The incident triggered an evacuation of Museum station and full emergency response was initiated, from Police CBRNE, Paramedics and Toronto Fire’s Hazardous Materials Unit. Service on Line 1 was suspended for around an hour.

Police confirmed in a statement they believe the item thrown was a ‘novelty stink bomb,’ and that they believe the suspects intended to cause panic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).