BC NDP files for recounts in 3 close ridings

The BC NDP has officially filed with Elections BC to hold recounts in three ridings, following the results of the 2017 B.C. election on Tuesday.

The party is asking for recounts in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Vancouver-False Creek and Richmond-Queensborough.

“With the election still undecided, we’re working hard to ensure every last vote is counted properly,” said BC NDP Provincial Director Raj Sihota. “In an election this close, British Columbians deserve to have full confidence in the results, and that means ensuring the ballots in close races are counted thoroughly and carefully.”

In Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, BC Liberal candidate Joan Isaacs was elected by a margin of 170 votes over BC NDP candidate Jodie Wickens.

In Vancouver-False Creek, BC Liberal candidate Sam Sullivan was elected by a margin of 560 votes over BC NDP candidate Morgane Oger.

In Richmond-Queensborough, BC Liberal candidate Jas Johal was elected by a margin of 263 votes over BC NDP candidate Aman Singh.

“Most British Columbians voted to get rid of Christy Clark and fix our political system,” said Sihota. “A majority of British Columbians voted for change, and we’ll do everything in our power in the days and weeks ahead to make that change a reality.”

Elections BC confirms recounts have already been requested in two other ridings – Courtenay-Comox and Maple Ridge-Mission.

READ MORE: B.C. Election 2017: Recounts requested in Courtenay-Comox and Maple Ridge-Mission

In Courtenay-Comox, only nine votes separate the NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard and the BC Liberals’ Jim Benniger. If Benniger takes the lead in this riding, it would mean the difference between a minority government and a majority government as the BC Liberals would then hold 44 seats.

In Maple Ridge-Mission, there was a difference of 120 votes between the NDP’s Bob D’Eith and incumbent BC Liberal Marc Dalton, with D’Eith currently ahead.

Elections BC says candidates can request a recount of some or all of the ballots considered at initial count to be part of the final count, when absentee ballots are considered.

According to Elections BC, a candidate can request a recount of ballots considered at initial count if the difference between the top two candidates is 100 votes or fewer, or if there is evidence of possible errors made in the acceptance or rejection of ballots or the number of votes a candidate received as recorded on the ballot account.

A judicial recount will also be triggered if “a voter, candidate, candidate’s representative or District Electoral Officer… believe errors were made in the acceptance or rejection of certification envelopes or ballots, or if the ballot account is not correct. In the event of a tie vote, or if the difference between the first two candidates is less than 1/500 of the total ballots considered, the District Electoral Officer must make an application for a judicial recount.”

An application must be made within six days after the declaration of official results following the conclusion of final count.