RCMP in northern Alberta raise concern over 3 suspected overdoses in 4 days

Three suspected opioid overdoses in the past four days in a northern Alberta community have sparked a warning from the RCMP about public safety.

Police in Slave Lake said paramedics used naloxone on Tuesday to revive a person in respiratory distress.

A 37-year-old man was discovered dead in a residence on Thursday. Police said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of his death.

Hours later, naloxone was used to help another patient regain consciousness.

Police said they’re concerned about dangerous substances in the community and they’re urging anyone who might choose to take opioids, such as fentanyl, to think twice.

“Our primary concern and our number one priority is always public safety,” said Slave Lake RCMP Sgt. Marlene Brown. “These recent cases have raised concern for us that there may be something very dangerous circulating in our community.”

Slave Lake is located about 250 kilometres north of Edmonton.

