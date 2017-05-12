Fallen Const. David Wynn’s widow discusses unlikelihood of Wynn’s Law passing

The widow of fallen St. Albert Const. David Wynn is expected to respond to a House of Commons committee recommendation that Parliament not proceed with Wynn’s Law, Bill S-217. That means that the proposed legislation is unlikely to become law.

Shelly MacInnis-Wynn will respond at 10 a.m. to the Justice Committee’s recommendation. She’ll be joined by Conservative MP Michael Cooper, who sponsored the bill in the House of Commons after it was introduced last year in the Senate by Sen. Bob Runciman.

The bill, named after Const. Wynn, would alter the wording of the Criminal Code to make it mandatory for a prosecutor to disclose an offender’s criminal history during a bail application.

Wynn’s Law passed second reading 154 to 128 in the House of Commons in March and was sent to a committee of the House before being considered for a third and final reading.

Cooper claimed the Liberal government was opposed to Wynn’s Law “all along,” claiming it will cause delay.

“After all, presenting the criminal history of bail applicants at bail hearings is something that is almost always done. Making sure that it is always done cannot reasonably result in a backlog in the courts,” Cooper said.

Anthony Housefather, chair of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, explained the decision in a statement Wednesday.

“I voted in favour of Wynn’s Law at second reading. But, as our committee studied the bill, we heard from witness after witness that the bill would not make Canadians more safe.

“It would make Canadians less safe as the burden of proof would be raised and more people who should be in jail might get out on bail.

Wynn was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert in January 2015. He had been attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.

That individual, Shawn Rehn, had been out on bail despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record. It was later discovered those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

