Wynn’s Law passes 2nd reading in House of Commons Wednesday

A bill named in honour of a St. Albert RCMP officer killed in the line of duty took another step forward in Ottawa Wednesday.

Wynn’s Law passed second reading 154 to 128 in the House of Commons and will now be considered by a committee of the House before a third and final reading.

Const. David Wynn’s widow was in the House of Commons Wednesday and reportedly clapped and cried when the motion went ahead.

The government has asked that the bill be studied and recommendations given back to Ottawa.

Bill S-217 – also called Wynn’s Law – was put forward by Conservative MP Michael Cooper.

Amazing! MP Michael Cooper's @Cooper4SAE Bill to detain high risk individuals pending trial passes the Commons 154-128! #wynnslaw — Tony Clement (@TonyclementCPC) March 8, 2017

#HoC passes #wynnslaw. Grateful to handful of Lib MPs who put public safety ahead of partisan politics in getting it passed #cdnpoli #cpc — Michael Cooper, MP (@Cooper4SAE) March 8, 2017

Was touching watching Shelley Wynn's reaction as Wynn's Law passes 154-128 with support of some Liberals #cdnpoli https://t.co/cJuy1gX6bS — KerryDiotte (@KerryDiotte) March 8, 2017

Wynn was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert in January 2015. He had been attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.

That individual, Shawn Rehn, had been out on bail despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record. It was later discovered those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

Currently, it is not mandatory to disclose an assailant’s criminal history during a bail application. Wynn’s Law would alter the wording of the Criminal Code so a prosecutor would be required to provide that information to a judge.

Shelley McInnis-Wynn was in Ottawa Tuesday with St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper to urge the federal government to pass Bill S-217.

“I’m here, hopefully, to help everyone see the face of this bill, but I don’t stand here alone,” McInnis-Wynn said. “This has affected so many others within our country and will continue to affect them unless we make the change.”