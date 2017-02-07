Alberta MP Michael Cooper making announcement regarding Wynn’s Law

St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper will be making an announcement about Bill S-217, better known as Wynn’s Law.

Wynn’s Law is named after RCMP Const. David Wynn, who was shot and killed outside an Alberta casino in January 2015.

He had been attempting to arrest Shawn Rehn, who was out on bail at the time despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record.

Those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

Wynn’s Law would alter the wording of the Criminal Code to make it mandatory for prosecutors to disclose an accused’s criminal history to a judge at a bail hearing.

Cooper, who first introduced the bill, will be joined by Sen. Bob Runciman and former Alberta justice minister and solicitor general Jonathan Denis.

On Sunday, Denis released a statement that encouraged the federal government to move forward with Wynn’s Law.

“Disclosing the criminal history of bail applicants is a matter of common sense and provides the court with necessary information to make a decision on whether or not to grant bail,” Denis said in a statement.

“This is not a partisan issue, but an issue of public safety.”

Wynn’s Law was passed in the Senate last fall. It is now in its second reading in the House of Commons.

Last week, Julie Sowers, whose husband is an RCMP officer, said she believes friction between federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Cooper is causing a delay to having the bill passed.