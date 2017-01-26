Prime minister promises to take another look at ‘Wynn’s Law’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to take another look at “Wynn’s Law,” the private member’s bill named after fallen Alberta RCMP Const. David Wynn.

Bill S-217 was put forward after Wynn was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Wynn was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert in January 2015. He had been attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.

That individual, Shawn Rehn, had been out on bail despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record. It was later discovered those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

The bill would have required more scrutiny of an accused’s criminal history at bail hearings, but it was not passed in the House of Commons.

Currently, it is not mandatory to disclose an assailant’s criminal history during a bail application. Wynn’s Law would alter the wording of the Criminal Code so a prosecutor would be required to provide that information to a judge.

In December, debate over the bill was postponed until spring 2007, with the federal Liberals arguing the law could result in court delays and that the justice system is not set up to have all that information available.

Trudeau was asked about it at a town hall meeting in Saskatoon last night. He said he will bring the matter before the justice minister.

Conservative St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper said he was concerned by Trudeau’s response.

“Bill S-217 has been before Parliament for a year and has been widely debated. The prime minister’s ignorance about an important public safety bill to close a Criminal Code loophole that cost Const. David Wynn his life is inexcusable. Now that the prime minister is finally aware of Wynn’s Law, it’s time for this government to stop playing politics with public safety and pass Wynn’s Law.”

Shelly MacInnis-Wynn, the widow of Const. David Wynn, has said in the past she plans to fight for a lifetime to pass this bill.

“This law affects the whole country. This is not about choosing political sides; it’s about saving lives and making our country a safer place to live.”

Bill S-217 was passed in the Senate last fall with the support of Conservative and Liberal Senators. It is now at second reading stage in the House of Commons.