Widow of slain Alberta Mountie makes emotional plea ahead of Wynn’s Law vote

The widow of Const. David Wynn made an emotional plea for change the day before the House of Commons will vote on Wynn’s Law.

Shelley McInnis-Wynn was in Ottawa Tuesday with St. Albert-Edmonton MP Michael Cooper to urge the federal government to pass Bill S-217.

“I’m here, hopefully, to help everyone see the face of this bill, but I don’t stand here alone,” McInnis-Wynn said. “This has affected so many others within our country and will continue to affect them unless we make the change.

“By changing one simple word we can save another family from going through the pain and heartbreak that I have gone through, that my family has gone through… something that I don’t wish on anyone.”

Bill S-217 was put forward after Wynn was fatally shot in the line of duty.

Wynn was shot and killed at the Apex Casino in St. Albert in January 2015. He had been attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.

That individual, Shawn Rehn, had been out on bail despite having 30 outstanding charges and a lengthy criminal record. It was later discovered those previous offences had not been mentioned during his bail hearing.

Currently, it is not mandatory to disclose an assailant’s criminal history during a bail application. Wynn’s Law would alter the wording of the Criminal Code so a prosecutor would be required to provide that information to a judge.

“Our justice system is broken,” McInnis-Wynn said.

“There are so many changes that need to be made and need to happen fast before this happens again. What better way to fix this problem then to start at the root of the problem and work our way from there?”

The bill was put forward by Cooper and will be voted on Wednesday.