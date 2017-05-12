Possible human remains found west of Calgary

Cochrane RCMP are investigating after possible human remains were found near the municipality of Redwood Meadows on Thursday.

The bones were reported to police at around 12:30 p.m. after being discovered in a remote location south of the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 8.

RCMP said the bones were taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine whether or not they are human.

Officers will be searching an area along Highway 22 on Friday in an effort to uncover more evidence.

Investigators are asking members of the public to stay away from this area while the police operation is ongoing. RCMP said traffic along Highway 22 may be impacted while the search takes place.

The community of Redwood Meadows is located about 25 kilometres west of Calgary.