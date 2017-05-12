Quebec floods: Water levels slow to drop as situation stabilizes

Quebec’s environment minister says flood levels are gradually dropping in many parts of the province and central Quebec will get less rain than predicted.

But David Heurtel says waters are still expected to rise in that region and they remain high elsewhere.

More than 4,480 residences have been affected by flooding and over 3,600 people have been evacuated.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux says compensation for flood victims will be reviewed and likely increased.

He says municipalities that haven’t been affected by flooding will pitch in to help with cleanup efforts.

Yet, even as flood waters across much of Quebec begin to recede, authorities remain on high alert in the Mauricie region, which includes such cities as Shawinigan, Trois-Rivières and Saint-Maurice.

Heurtel said the region northeast of Montreal could receive up to 59 millimetres of rain by next Monday, threatening to raise water levels in already flooded communities.

Soldiers were busy yesterday helping residents to shore up their homes as best as possible.

Some troops floated sandbag-laden rafts to various homes, hopping out into hip-deep water to pile them against doors and walls.