Quebec floods: 400 troops help reinforce dike, pump out water in Pierrefonds

About 400 soldiers on the ground in Pierrefonds had their hands full on Thursday.

They spent hours reinforcing a dike near the water treatment plant.

After that was completed, more time was put towards pumping out water from nearby streets.

“This morning [around] seven, eight o’clock, people started getting on the ground. We were about 400 people working here,” said Pierre Leblanc, a public affairs officer with the Canadian military. “Now that other places are secure this became our priority.”

Less than a week ago, three dikes broke in Pierrefonds causing flooding.

Most residences in the area have been evacuated, but some people have returned to their homes to comb through the damage.

For residents of Dauville Street, seeing soldiers in their community was a welcome sight.

“For us, they came in and all this big stuff – they helped me move it out,” said Roy Pretty, a Pierrefonds resident. “It was a good help for me because I couldn’t do it by myself.”

Leblanc said Thursday’s goal was to seal the area protected by the dike and then pump out water into the nearby Rivière des Prairies.