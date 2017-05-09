Quebec floods: Pierrefonds family welcomes victims into their home

For Margaret Romanski’s family, getting back to normal won’t be easy.

Romanski’s basement is completely flooded.

Inside their Pierrefonds home, there’s no power — it’s cold and wet.

In the middle of their loss though, they’ve gained a renewed sense of hope in humanity.

Many have come to lend a helping hand to the family, but out of all the volunteers, one really stands out.

After seeing the conditions in which Romanski was living with her family, the Espinales-Alvarado family stepped up to help.

They opened the doors of their home to Margaret and her children, including their pet bird Blue.

Thanks to the Espinales-Alvarados, they now have a warm and dry place to sleep until they find a new home.

Romanski says it was an unexpected gesture.

“I was shocked — a stranger coming from the street and offer you… I didn’t even know what to tell her, but I accepted,” Romanski said.

For the Espinales-Alvarados, helping out was the natural thing to do.

“No human being should live like that — period,” Rose Espinales-Alvarado said.

“I was like, ‘I know this might sound weird or crazy, but if you want, we have space in our house. If you want, you can come over.'”

Efforts to save Romanski’s home still continue.

She says that knowing there are still good people out in the world, is helping her cope with the uncertainty.

“Having a person like Rose, I wish [there] could be more people like that.”