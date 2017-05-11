Quebec floods: Bail hearing underway for Pierrefonds man arrested during flood relief efforts

West Island resident Alain Furlano appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday morning for his bail hearing, after being arrested for trying to bring sandbags to a flooded part of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

Upon entering the courtroom, Furlano immediately asked to be released.

He said it was unfair that he’s been detained for trying to help his fellow neighbors during the crisis. Furlano, who refused to be represented by a lawyer, repeatedly interrupted the judge during the hearing.

The prosecutor read out the conditions under which Furlano could be released on bail.

Furlano would have to stay away from Montreal police, firefighters and the Canadian armed forces during their operations in the flood zone.

He would also have to keep the peace, and, unless accompanied by a police officer, remain outside a zone bounded by Rivière des Prairies to the North, Gouin Boulevard to the South, Sources Boulevard to the West and 4 Avenue to the East.

Furlano said he was willing to accept these conditions for his release, but insisted that he was doing so under threat.

The judge said he could not allow Furlano to accept conditions if he claimed to be doing so under threat of coercion.

The bail hearing will continue Thursday afternoon, so that the judge can hear witnesses and determine whether the conditions are reasonable.

Furlano concluded his remarks by noting that every second counts and that he needs to be released immediately to help his neighbors.

He was arrested on Tuesday for willfully obstructing a police officer.

The case reflects the heightened tensions seen during the historic flooding that has attracted national attention.

Mayor Denis Coderre has said that while Montreal is in a state of emergency residents must follow proper channel if they want to be of assistance. They can volunteer with the Red Cross, but can’t take matters into their own hands, he noted.

The federal government has committed $1 million to help with the crisis. The province of Quebec has committed $500,000 and the City of Montreal has pledged $250,000 to date.