Quebec floods: Pierrefonds resident arrested during relief efforts to remain behind bars

Alain Furlano, a Pierrefonds-Roxboro resident who was arrested Tuesday after piling up sand bags to fix a leaking dike in the flood-stricken borough on Montreal’s West Island, will remain behind bars.

He appeared in court via video-conference Wednesday afternoon.

Alain Furlano, arrested in #Pierrefonds yesterday for obstructing a police officer, appeared in court via video conference. — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 10, 2017

Furlano was charged with obstruction of justice, after allegedly failing to heed the instructions of an official who told him he wasn’t allowed to fix the dike.

“It could have been avoided,” he told Global News Tuesday prior to being handcuffed.

“That’s the problem. It should have been avoided.”

Furlano argued he was only helping his neighbours who, like him, were tired of waiting for help to arrive and took matters into their own hands.

WATCH BELOW: Residents affected by the intense Quebec floods in Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough are angry, saying they’ve been abandoned by the city.

On Wednesday, “Free Alain” signs popped up in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, in support of the volunteer helper.

Residents on 5th avenue in #Pierrefonds are in full support of their neighbour, Alain Furlano, who was arrested here yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nuMSiyMuza — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) May 10, 2017

Furlano’s bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.