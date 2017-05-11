6 full-patch Hells Angels arrested in limousine traffic stop in Langford

Six full-patch member of the Hells Angels gang were arrested during a traffic stop on Vancouver Island.

Investigators say West Shore RCMP officers stopped a limousine on Highway 1 near Leigh Road in Langford on Saturday.

They say the limousine was stopped after it was seen committing a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

During the traffic stop, police gathered evidence which led to the arrest of all occupants of the vehicle.

When the vehicle was searched, police found a loaded handgun with several full magazines and various suspected drugs such as cocaine, marijuana and other suspected controlled substance in tablet forms.

The 10 occupants of the vehicle, four associates and six full-patch members of the Hells Angels gang, were arrested and later released on a promise to appear in court in August.

A report will be forwarded to Crown Counsel for consideration of multiple criminal charges.