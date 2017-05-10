View full results
May 10, 2017 2:05 pm
Updated: May 10, 2017 2:09 pm

Canadian man reportedly detained in death of woman in Mexico

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gabriela Jaramillo, 23, was killed in Cancun, Mexico.

Facebook / Remembering Gabriela Jaramillo
TORONTO – Mexican media say a Canadian man is charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman at a Cancun resort.

The reports say the woman – who they identify as Gabriela Janeth Jaramillo – was killed on April 22, and had arrived a few days earlier to meet her 33-year-old Canadian boyfriend.

The Quintana Roo attorney general’s office said in a May 5 release that a man – identified only as M.K. – was arrested on the way out of a hospital, where he had been since April 22.

The release said translators were brought in to inform the man of his rights and he was charged with homicide.

A spokesman for Global Affairs told The Canadian Press in an email that consular services are being provided to a Canadian citizen who has been detained in Cancun.

John Babcock says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

