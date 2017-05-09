View full results

BC Election 2017

May 9, 2017 8:22 pm
Updated: May 9, 2017 8:42 pm

Live B.C. election 2017 coverage: polls to close at 8 p.m.

By National Online Journalist  Global News

LIVESTREAM: Global BC full election coverage starts with the News Hour at 6 p.m.

The 2017 B.C. election comes to a close on Tuesday night, with polls closing at 8 p.m.

Christy Clark’s BC Liberals will be vying for the party’s fifth consecutive election victory, while the BC NDP led by John Horgan will look to form government after 16 years on the opposition benches. But the party also has Andrew Weaver’s BC Greens to contend with.

Global BC will have full coverage of the results as they roll in, with a livestream at the top of this page and a liveblog at the bottom.

There are a number of ways that you can catch Global BC’s coverage:

  • Election special starts on BC1 and CKNW radio at 7 p.m., after the News Hour
  • Election special starts on Global BC at 8 p.m., when polls close
  • Decision BC broadcast livestream on Globalnews.ca/bc/, as well as the @GlobalBC Twitter through Periscope, starting at 6 p.m.
  • Decision BC broadcast livestream on Global BC’s Facebook page, starting at 8 p.m.

 

 

