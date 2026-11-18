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Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney believes the Quebec Conservative Party could one day take power in the province.

Kenney praised the momentum and leadership of Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime as he joined a caucus meeting with the party’s newly-elected legislature members.

The Quebec Conservatives finished third in the provincial election with 19 seats, behind the minority Parti Québécois government and the official Opposition Quebec Liberals.

Duhaime told reporters in Nicolet, Que. on Tuesday that he and Kenney are longtime friends.

He said the former Alberta leader can offer insight to the Quebec Conservative members, the vast majority of whom are newcomers.

Duhaime noted that Kenney spent years in opposition in the House of Commons before rising to power, which is what the Quebec Conservatives aspire to do.

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Kenney served on the opposition benches in the House of Commons before becoming a minister under Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, and later led Alberta from 2019 to 2022.

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On Tuesday, Kenney told reporters that he believes Duhaime’s party could form government, possibly as soon as the next election.

Duhaime’s party failed to win a seat in the 2022 Quebec election and subsequent byelections before it broke through in the Oct. 5 election.

“It’s clear given the momentum,” Kenney said in French. “And I believe that what Éric has demonstrated is leadership in speaking for everyday people about their everyday concerns — the cost of living, taxes.”

“I’m not from Quebec, but I believe there’s enormous potential for his team to potentially become the government,” he said, adding he hoped it would happen “next time.”

Kenney’s advice to the new Conservative legislature members is to stay focused on people’s day-to-day concerns and to remain disciplined. He urged them “not to be ideological,” but rather pragmatic.

The presence of the former leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party shows that the Quebec Conservatives can count on allies elsewhere in Canada, Duhaime said.

“The message we’re sending to our members of the national assembly is that, yes, we are the first wave of Conservative members of the national assembly to be elected in nearly a century,” Duhaime told reporters.

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“But we’re also part of a large, pan-Canadian family, and we have allies who support Quebec’s autonomy and the centre-right elsewhere. That’s an advantage that we’re the only party to have.”

On Thursday, the final day of the pre-session caucus, Senator Josée Verner — a former Conservative minister under Stephen Harper’s government — was also expected to offer advice to the newly elected members.

The parliamentary session in Quebec City is set to begin on December 1.