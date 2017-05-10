B.C. election 2017: Bowinn Ma elected in North Vancouver Lonsdale riding

Bowinn Ma has been elected in the riding of North Vancouver Lonsdale.

This was a riding to watch because the BC NDP were hoping to take the riding from long-term BC Liberals’ incumbent Naomi Yamamoto with their candidate Bowinn Ma.

A professional engineer and project manager, Ma works as YVR’s manager of major capital construction projects. Much of her early campaign work has focused on the terrible traffic on the North Shore.

The NDP has won here once, in 1991, but only because of a split on the right between the BC Liberals and the Social Credit Party.

In 2013, Yamamoto beat her NDP opponent by a margin of 45.5 per cent to 40.6 per cent.

In 2009, Yamamoto won in her first election, defeating the NDP’s Janice Harris by over 2,500 votes.

LIVE: Election coverage

Created in 1991 to deal with population growth on the North Shore, North Vancouver-Lonsdale consists of the City of North Vancouver, along with a few blocks next to Burrard Inlet on either side. The riding went to the NDP’s David Schreck in 1991, but has gone to the Liberals every time since.