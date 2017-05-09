Bloody man found by Saskatoon police on 20th Street

An 18-year-old man was found covered in blood by Saskatoon police officers late Monday evening.

Police were called to the 300-block of 20th Street West just after 10 p.m. CT after receiving a report of a bloody man on the street.

Officers arrived to find the man bleeding badly from what they said appeared to be a slash-type wound to his back.

He was taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was not able to tell them what had happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.