Bloody man found by Saskatoon police on 20th Street
An 18-year-old man was found covered in blood by Saskatoon police officers late Monday evening.
Police were called to the 300-block of 20th Street West just after 10 p.m. CT after receiving a report of a bloody man on the street.
Officers arrived to find the man bleeding badly from what they said appeared to be a slash-type wound to his back.
He was taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.
Police said he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was not able to tell them what had happened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
