Crime
May 9, 2017 8:47 am

Bloody man found by Saskatoon police on 20th Street

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man covered in blood was found by Saskatoon police officers on 20th Street West.

File / Global News
A A

An 18-year-old man was found covered in blood by Saskatoon police officers late Monday evening.

Police were called to the 300-block of 20th Street West just after 10 p.m. CT after receiving a report of a bloody man on the street.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement

Story continues below

Officers arrived to find the man bleeding badly from what they said appeared to be a slash-type wound to his back.

He was taken to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was not able to tell them what had happened.

READ MORE: Skateboarders violently robbed in Prince Albert, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
20th Street West
20th Street West Saskatoon
Blood
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Slash Wound
Wound

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News