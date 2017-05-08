Crime
May 8, 2017 6:03 pm
Updated: May 9, 2017 7:34 am

Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement

A 28-year-old man claims he was unlawfully confined and beaten this past weekend in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police have five people in custody after a 28-year-old man said he was unlawfully confined and beaten on May 7.

At around 9:30 p.m. CT, the man approached officers at Royal University Hospital and reported that he has been assaulted while held in a home for several hours. He also said the people responsible stole his vehicle.

He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led officers to a home in the 1000-block of 7th Street East where three men and two women were arrested.

Police said charges are pending.

