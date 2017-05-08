Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement
A A
Saskatoon police have five people in custody after a 28-year-old man said he was unlawfully confined and beaten on May 7.
At around 9:30 p.m. CT, the man approached officers at Royal University Hospital and reported that he has been assaulted while held in a home for several hours. He also said the people responsible stole his vehicle.
READ MORE: Skateboarders violently robbed in Prince Albert, Sask.
He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation led officers to a home in the 1000-block of 7th Street East where three men and two women were arrested.
Police said charges are pending.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.