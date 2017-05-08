Crime
May 8, 2017 1:43 pm
Updated: May 8, 2017 2:00 pm

Skateboarders violently robbed in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Prince Albert police say a pair of skateboarders reported being the victims of a violent robbery this past weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police have arrested two men after a pair of skateboarders said they were the victims of a violent robbery.

At around 3:45 a.m. CT on May 7, patrol officers were called to Kinsmen Park.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Stabbing sends man to Saskatoon hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Two people told police they were skateboarding when two men approached them and took their skateboards and a cellphone. The two men then fled the scene.

One skateboarder was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers arrested two men with the stolen property in the 100-block of 23rd Street East.

READ MORE: Shotgun, meth seized after Prince Albert stop man without valid driver’s licence

Both Prince Albert men, ages 20 and 19, are each facing one charge of violent robbery. The 20-year-old man is also facing a charge for wounding the victim.

Their names were not released by police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23rd Street East
Kinsmen Park
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Skateboarders
Violent Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News