Skateboarders violently robbed in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police have arrested two men after a pair of skateboarders said they were the victims of a violent robbery.

At around 3:45 a.m. CT on May 7, patrol officers were called to Kinsmen Park.

Two people told police they were skateboarding when two men approached them and took their skateboards and a cellphone. The two men then fled the scene.

One skateboarder was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers arrested two men with the stolen property in the 100-block of 23rd Street East.

Both Prince Albert men, ages 20 and 19, are each facing one charge of violent robbery. The 20-year-old man is also facing a charge for wounding the victim.

Their names were not released by police.