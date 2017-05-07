Crime
Stabbing sends man to Saskatoon hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A man is recovering from injuries he suffered in an overnight stabbing in Saskatoon.

Three people are in custody after a stabbing early Sunday morning near Saskatoon police headquarters.

Police were called to the intersection of Idylwyld Drive North and 24th Street just before 2 a.m. CT for a report that a man had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find a man with wounds to his chest and upper arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for what police said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects, two women, 21 and 20, and a man, 19, were arrested a short time later near Saskatoon police headquarters.c

They are charged with assault with a weapon.

The man is also facing charges of breaching court conditions.

