Saskatoon police recover stolen car from Prince Albert with swords, drugs inside

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arrested five occupants of a car that had been reported stolen from Prince Albert, Sask.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. CT on Monday, SPS said the vehicle was noticed in the parking lot of a local business in the 100-block of 33rd Street West.

Two men and three women, ages 27 to 30, were taken into custody without incident. They are all from Prince Albert.

Police officials said several swords and various knives were found inside the car as well as a small amount of drugs.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.