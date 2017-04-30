Saskatoon airport security finds man in possession of firearm magazine, ammo

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said airport security found a man in possession of a firearm magazine with ammunition in the pre-screening area on Sunday.

At around 5:13 a.m. CT, officers were called to the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport.

SPS officials said the man identified himself as an officer from another police agency.

The ammunition was turned over to Saskatoon police and the matter is being looked into.