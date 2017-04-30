Canada
April 30, 2017 7:38 pm

Saskatoon airport security finds man in possession of firearm magazine, ammo

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A man in the pre-screening area of the Saskatoon airport was found to be in possession of a firearm magazine with ammunition.

Les Knight / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said airport security found a man in possession of a firearm magazine with ammunition in the pre-screening area on Sunday.

At around 5:13 a.m. CT, officers were called to the John G. Diefenbaker International Airport.

SPS officials said the man identified himself as an officer from another police agency.

The ammunition was turned over to Saskatoon police and the matter is being looked into.

