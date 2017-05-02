Weapon charges from 2 Saskatoon disturbances laid against man

Saskatoon police say a man discharged a pellet gun on Monday and he is also facing firearm-related charges for a disturbance this past weekend.

At around 7:50 p.m. CT on Monday, officers were called to an unknown problem at a residence in the 300-block of Avenue K South. Upon arrival, police discovered an altercation had taken place inside.

As a result, a 19-year-old man was charged with such offences as carrying a weapon dangerous to the public and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police also identified him as being one of the individuals involved in an incident that occurred on April 30 in the 2200-block of 22nd Street West.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun and being chased by two other men, one of whom was also armed with a firearm. Witnesses also indicated they heard a shot.

Officers attended the scene but found no physical evidence of a gunshot or any of the involved parties.

For this event, the 19-year-old man is also facing charges that include careless use of a firearm, possession a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

No injuries were reported by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.