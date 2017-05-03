Shotgun, meth seized after Prince Albert stop man without valid driver’s licence
A 37-year-old man is facing drug and firearm charges in Prince Albert, Sask., after police conducted a vehicle stop on Tuesday.
At around 4:10 p.m. CT, officers stopped a motorist without a valid driver’s licence on 13th Street West.
Prince Albert police officials said the driver acted very suspiciously and tried to conceal something. The man was searched and found to have a baggie of methamphetamine.
In addition, a sawed-off shotgun and .22-calibre magazine were located in the vehicle.
The Prince Albert man was arrested and faces charges that include possession of methamphetamine, eight firearm-related offences and one probation breach.
He was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Wednesday.
