Crime
May 3, 2017 4:23 pm
Updated: May 3, 2017 4:24 pm

Shotgun, meth seized after Prince Albert stop man without valid driver’s licence

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say they stopped a motorist without a valid driver’s licence in Prince Albert, Sask., before the discovery of a shotgun and methamphetamine.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
A A

A 37-year-old man is facing drug and firearm charges in Prince Albert, Sask., after police conducted a vehicle stop on Tuesday.

At around 4:10 p.m. CT, officers stopped a motorist without a valid driver’s licence on 13th Street West.

Prince Albert police officials said the driver acted very suspiciously and tried to conceal something. The man was searched and found to have a baggie of methamphetamine.

READ MORE: Warrants issued by RCMP for 2 men after break and enters, thefts

In addition, a sawed-off shotgun and .22-calibre magazine were located in the vehicle.

The Prince Albert man was arrested and faces charges that include possession of methamphetamine, eight firearm-related offences and one probation breach.

He was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Wednesday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
.22-calibre Magazine
13th Street West
Drivers Licence
Drug Bust
Firearm Charges
Meth
Methamphetamine
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Shotgun
Valid
Valid Driver's Licence

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News